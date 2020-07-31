Eagle Ridge Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 2.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 48,721.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,901 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $194,038,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Stryker by 20.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,721 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Stryker by 519.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $196,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 97.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,387,000 after acquiring an additional 704,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $9.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.48. 77,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,864. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.63 and a 200 day moving average of $189.36.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.25.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

