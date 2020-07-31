Eagle Ridge Investment Management Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.02. 337,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,398. The company has a market cap of $121.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

