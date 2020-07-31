eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

EBAY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.68. The company had a trading volume of 319,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,746. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eBay will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

