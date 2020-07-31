eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.47-3.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.56-10.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.41 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.47-3.59 EPS.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of eBay from a positive rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,340,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,746. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.