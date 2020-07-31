Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.92.

ECHO stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. 9,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $678.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $27.14.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $514.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.76 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 9.2% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,429,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 120,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 82,574 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $13,936,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $12,701,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

