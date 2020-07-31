Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) is Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4,745.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,289,874 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for 3.8% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.64% of Electronic Arts worth $1,225,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,716 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,969,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,098,835,000 after purchasing an additional 242,929 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,374,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $738,654,000 after purchasing an additional 105,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,343 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $445,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $363,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,265 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $138.86. The stock had a trading volume of 159,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,832. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $142.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $613,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $93,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,467 shares of company stock worth $21,007,091. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

