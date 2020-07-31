Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

