Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Cap of $863.88 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $7.43 or 0.00065956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Instant Bitex, BTC Trade UA and CoinExchange. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $863.88 million and $901.67 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.88 or 0.03053830 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 150.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

