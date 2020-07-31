F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $180.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FFIV. Colliers Securities raised F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on F5 Networks from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised F5 Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.76.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.44. 33,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,979. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.90 and a 200 day moving average of $130.72. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $157,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $35,022.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,727. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 526.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1,941.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

