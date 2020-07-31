FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) PT Raised to $15.00 at Wedbush

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information security company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FireEye from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FireEye from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.62.

NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. 2,874,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FireEye has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

