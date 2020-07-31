FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) PT Raised to $17.00 at Barclays

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2020

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information security company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FireEye from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Shares of FireEye stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $14.96. 120,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.06. FireEye has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.77 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Analyst Recommendations for FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit