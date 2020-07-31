FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) PT Raised to $17.00 at Barclays

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information security company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FireEye from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Shares of FireEye stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $14.96. 120,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.06. FireEye has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.77 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

