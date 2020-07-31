FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) PT Raised to $20.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information security company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.93% from the stock’s previous close.

FEYE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.62.

Shares of FEYE stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. 2,874,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,609. FireEye has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.77 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 34.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,972,120 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $190,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 77.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,118,106 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $74,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,100 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7.2% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,993,675 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $63,413,000 after purchasing an additional 402,404 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,595,188 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,568,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,846 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $25,559,000 after purchasing an additional 107,120 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

