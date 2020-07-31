FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.22-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $905-925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $889.87 million.FireEye also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.22-0.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FEYE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 126,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,609. FireEye has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.77 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

