First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 2.35% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSMB. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 61,001 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 862.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 101,733 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,287,000.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,763. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39.

