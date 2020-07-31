Fortis (TSE:FTS) Given a C$58.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Fortis (TSE:FTS) received a C$58.00 price objective from Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTS. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.33.

FTS stock traded down C$0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching C$53.99. 413,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,648. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$41.52 and a twelve month high of C$59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.8699998 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

