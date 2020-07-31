Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.81.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $281.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.98 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Forward Air by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Forward Air by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,065,000 after purchasing an additional 312,596 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Forward Air by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

