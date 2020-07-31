FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FOX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 180,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,345. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. FOX has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that FOX will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

