Friedenthal Financial Trims Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Friedenthal Financial reduced its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 327.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,657. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $30.33.

