Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNTX. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Gentex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a sell rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.

GNTX stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $26.85. 82,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,317. Gentex has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth about $451,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 105,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 274.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 242,736 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 38.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 26.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 50,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

