Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.12. 12,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,790. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.98.

