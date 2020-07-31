Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Director Acquires $62,750.00 in Stock

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Director James Brannen purchased 5,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $62,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GWB traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $12.96. 81,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $710.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 120.07%. The company had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on GWB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,194,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,827,000 after acquiring an additional 261,787 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,963,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,447,000 after acquiring an additional 171,234 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,392,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after acquiring an additional 49,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after acquiring an additional 209,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,833,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

