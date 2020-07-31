Guggenheim Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $65.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EBAY. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

EBAY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.68. The stock had a trading volume of 319,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of eBay by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after buying an additional 12,091,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $345,550,000 after purchasing an additional 158,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $324,031,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in eBay by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in eBay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,920,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

