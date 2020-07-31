Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

NYSE THG traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $101.49. The stock had a trading volume of 532,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,687. Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $144.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

