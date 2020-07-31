Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.27. The company had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,015. The company has a market cap of $548.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawkins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

