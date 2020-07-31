Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Posts Earnings Results

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $25.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million.

Shares of HBCP stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.35. 198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,228. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $227.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Home Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

