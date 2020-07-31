Honeywell International’s (HON) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Argus

Argus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HON. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.06.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.76. 1,568,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,152. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.95.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 24,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 33,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $2,008,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

