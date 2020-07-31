Hoylecohen LLC Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,527,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lam Research by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,466 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,054. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Cfra cut their target price on Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.35.

LRCX traded down $7.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.38. 82,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,102. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.88 and a 200 day moving average of $288.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $381.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

