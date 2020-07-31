Hoylecohen LLC Sells 6,475 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,983 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,879 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth $80,259,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,411,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,333 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth $67,583,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.20. 24,481,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,948,552. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. The firm has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

