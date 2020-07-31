Hoylecohen LLC Sells 871 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.71.

NYSE CMI traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.80. 429,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,563. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $204.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

