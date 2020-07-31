Hoylecohen LLC Sells 930 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.24. 1,485,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,502. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,290 shares of company stock worth $4,757,036. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

