Hoylecohen LLC Trims Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.47.

NYSE PSX traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.29. 2,512,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,861. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.