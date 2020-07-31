Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

HSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Husky Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$9.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.47.

Shares of HSE stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.30. 1,780,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,625. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.45. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66. Husky Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.80.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.41) by C($1.30). The firm had revenue of C$4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.86 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Husky Energy will post -0.3899999 EPS for the current year.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

