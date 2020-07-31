Iberiabank Corp Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Iberiabank Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $521,979,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,920,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,393,000 after buying an additional 4,791,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after buying an additional 2,098,850 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Citigroup by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,545,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,446,000 after buying an additional 2,003,093 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,339,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,000 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 988,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,365,592. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.77. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $103.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

