Iberiabank Corp Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Iberiabank Corp reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,880 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.48. 179,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,671,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $102.89. The company has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,724 shares of company stock worth $10,377,028. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

