Iberiabank Corp Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Iberiabank Corp lowered its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,052 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.4% of Iberiabank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,382,527,000 after acquiring an additional 98,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,855,000 after acquiring an additional 452,565 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,634,034,000 after acquiring an additional 180,710 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,227,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,890,310 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $438.27. 47,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.09. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

