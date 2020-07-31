Iberiabank Corp Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Iberiabank Corp cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.20. 142,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,028. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.74. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

