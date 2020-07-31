Iberiabank Corp Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Iberiabank Corp lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

PFE traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.99. 684,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,724,684. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $211.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

