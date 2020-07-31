Iberiabank Corp Has $26.44 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Iberiabank Corp lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,771 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.1% of Iberiabank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 22,627 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 82,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.24. 79,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,206. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $207.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

