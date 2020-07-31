Iberiabank Corp Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Iberiabank Corp lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $108.89. The stock had a trading volume of 124,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,381. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.