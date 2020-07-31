Iberiabank Corp Purchases 4,846 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,435 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.56.

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $486.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,499,188. The firm has a market cap of $215.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $475.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,612 shares of company stock valued at $90,145,458. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

