Iberiabank Corp Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Iberiabank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,276 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.2% of Iberiabank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.38. 313,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,379,959. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average is $80.04. The company has a market cap of $200.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

