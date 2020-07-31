Iberiabank Corp Sells 9,436 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Iberiabank Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,471,000 after buying an additional 1,917,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916,236 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,969,000 after buying an additional 58,471 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,741,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,470,000 after buying an additional 86,437 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,965,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,203. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

