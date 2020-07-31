Iberiabank Corp Trims Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Iberiabank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

MCD traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.81. 140,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,541. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.09. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.