Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at National Bank Financial

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s current price.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday.

TSE:IAG traded down C$1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$47.02. The company had a trading volume of 211,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.26. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 52 week low of C$30.38 and a 52 week high of C$76.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.72.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 6.4930186 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

