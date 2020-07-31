Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$59.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock traded down C$1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$47.02. 211,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.26. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a one year low of C$30.38 and a one year high of C$76.23.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 6.4930186 earnings per share for the current year.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

