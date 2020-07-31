Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Gap Up to $20.73

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.25, but opened at $20.73. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 11,705,749 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INO. Stifel Nicolaus cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.85% and a negative net margin of 4,700.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $286,164.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,378. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 568.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

