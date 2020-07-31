Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Raised by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,368,000 after buying an additional 4,967,185 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,255.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,696,000 after buying an additional 1,267,695 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.84. The company had a trading volume of 44,194,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,748,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $269.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

