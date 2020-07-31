Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.36. 4,304,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,748,396. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $269.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.