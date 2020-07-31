Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Stake Raised by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 5.1% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $13,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 58,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $149.15.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.