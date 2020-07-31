iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Lessened by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 629,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after acquiring an additional 201,614 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.11. 3,215,811 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41.

